Chorley funnyman Steve Royle looks forward to "wild" first night of Preston Live Arts Festival

Alongside four fellow funnymen and women, he will kick off the first Preston Live Arts Festival, running from June 21 to 30 with a two-hour show called Live at the Guild Hall.

For Steve, who made the finals of last year’s Britian’s Got Talent, his appearance at the Guild Hall is a return to his roots, and marks a fresh start for comedy.

>>>Click here to read about Steve's BGT journey.

Steve Royle

“I know the audience is excited to be seeing live comedy again, but just imagine how we feel”, said Steve.

“We were among the first to be locked down. Comedy gigs were pulled because people were scared of going out, and then we had the proper restrictions come in.

“Even when we came out of lockdown for a few weeks last summer, very few clubs were allowing people inside.”

He added: “So this is nice for me, it’s close to home and it’s where my panto career started. I did four years at the Charter Theatre, so I have very fond memories.”

Arts festival logo

Steve, who performed as court jester at Camelot theme park, has starred in Phoenix Nights and presents on Radio Lancashire, will perform alongside fellow comedians Barbara Nice, Lost Voice Guy, Jonny Awsum as well as illusionist Ben Hart.

Steve said: “It’s such a lovely mix of people. It’s comedians who are a little bit different to normal stand-up. We’re a little less predictable, but in a good way. We’re more reliant on audience feedback, so anything can happen. It’s going to be a wild night!”

Preston Live Arts Festival has been made possible by a £841,647 Government grant, applied for by Preston City Council.

>>>Click here to read more about the festival and what's planned.

The Guild Hall will reopen for shows during the festival

It will be produced by renowned theatre producers Selladoor Worldwide and will include a range of family entertainment, live theatre, dance, music, contemporary art and comedy suitable for a range of ages and tastes.

The idea is to help local venues bounce back from hardships suffered due to Covid-19.

Venues throughout the city will be used, including the Guild Hall, which has been largely closed since operators went into administration in 2019.

Steve said: “The most important thing is that people start to support their local venues, and this is a great boost for them.

Lost Voice Guy

“Even if you’ve only been to somewhere once but enjoyed yourself, go again now. Unless you do, these places aren’t going to survive.”

He added: “I go shopping in Preston and I see the Guild Hall boarded up and it seems criminal that it’s closed down. So I’m really excited to be invited to do this gig.”

Steve will be using this gig to warm up for a tour in September and October, follwed by a panto season at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre.