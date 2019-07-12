Curtain goes up on RibFest

It is the Festival which lasts .....RibFest returns to Ribchester this month with a mixed programme over three weekends.

The music and arts festival, which has been running for nearly 30 years, has had local company Ribcaged Productions at the helm for the past four years.

A spokesman said: “Ribcaged directors decided to run the festival over three weekends,with the aim of boosting box office returns and spreading the cost to customers.”

Events range from a promenade production by RATS (Ribchester Amateur Theatrical Society) to a Billy Joel Tribute Night, a classical string quartet, folk music and a free “Rock on the Rec” show which will be a fundraiser for the Ribchester football pavilion fund.

The Festival starts tomorrow with RATS' promenade production “A Midsummer Night Re-Dreamed” written, directed and performed by local residents, at 2pm and 7pm.

On Sunday July 14 there will be a performance at 2pm and on Monday July 15 at 7pm. The promenade production starts at the Ribchester Arms.

On Friday July 19 Gaz Jenkins and band perform their (now sold-out) Billy Joel tribute in the village hall at 8pm.

On Saturday July 20 it is time to 'Rock on the Rec' from 12.30pm with numerous acts, including headliners Cliutheroe based Good Foxy.

On Sunday 21st July classical string quartet Barlowmoor is at the village hall at 7pm with musical favourites from Mozart, Elgar ,Borodin,and Bach.

On Friday July 26 there will be a night of folk music from Katie Doherty and The Navigators in the village hall at 7pm.

On Saturday night, July 27, there is a showcase for local entertainers with a “Ribchester’s Got Talent” event at 7pm in the village hall.

There will, organisers pledge, be no voting,no prizes, but a great night out with local musicians, a barbeque and bar.

The festival ends on another local note on Sunday July 28 with the village’s Music Makers group providing a mix of choral music,sea shanties,and other sea based and favourite songs

Tickets can be booked by calling 01254 878479.

Full programmes are available from local pubs, shops and cafes.

Ribchester Rovers Football Club is hosting a free, one day rock festival on their pitch at Ribchester Recreational Field next weekend.

The event on Saturday, July 20 is to raise funds and promote the Club and its ever-increasing junior section and its new thriving senior ladies team.

The free event called ‘Rock on the Rec’ which starts at 12.30pm features six local bands playing a mix of well loved popular rock classics from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, The Strokes and The Stereophonics as well as innovative new material.

The show is headlined by five piece rock band Good Foxy from Clitheroe, and also features Breaking Waves, The Slydes, Violent Skies, Halcyon, and a rocking set from returning festival favourites 53 Degrees North.

Good Foxy takes inspiration from classic artists such as Cream and The Beatles whilst also sounding current alongside artists like Tame Impala and White Denim.

The band have supported Status Quo in front of a 10,000 strong audience and appeared at festivals such as The Great Escape, Kendal Calling and Beatherder.

After a successful debut album and a clutch of singles, the band is presently finishing work on their second album due for release later this summer.

Ribchester Rovers Football Club is encouraging families to turn up with their chairs and rugs to enjoy a day on Ribchester Rec and are providing a bouncy castle, rides, a magician, several food stalls as well as a new Gin bar.

“A party atmosphere for the whole family is guaranteed.

Rock on the Rec is a free event and all profits from the bar and any donations received will go to helping the development of Ribchester Rovers and it’s ladies and junior teams.

Organiser Ben Jones said “the sole purpose of this family based music event is to raise funds and promote Ribchester Football Club and all we do for the community.”

The Football Club has two senior mens teams playing in summer and winter leagues, a veterans mens team and junior teams at different ages.

It’s latest addition is the Ladies team which, helped by the publicity of the World Cup, is gaining popularity and momentum.

Ben added: ”The new Ladies section is typical of the inclusive nature of our club.

The motto of ‘If you want to play, we will find a way’ extends to all.”