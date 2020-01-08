Downsized - visit to Preston by former politician Tom Watson cancelled

A visit to Preston by ex-MP Tom Watson, the former deputy leader of the Labour party, has been cancelled at short notice.

Mr Watson, who represented West Bromwich East from 2001 to 2019, stood down at the last election.

He was due to visit UCLan on Thursday to talk about his new book 'Downsizing' which is being published this week.

The 247-page hardback book subtitled ‘How I lost 8 stone, reversed my diabetes and regained my health’ details how Tom has found a new focus and a new campaign...to get “remission for all” for all sufferers from type 2 diabetes.

A spokesman for his publishers said the visit had been cancelled due to “personal reasons”.

There is a possibility a visit will be rescheduled for a later date. Meanwhile the one-time heavyweight politician is focusing on a new challenge - he is taking a level 2 gym

instructor’s qualification and is keen to share his new love of a healthy lifestyle combining dietary changes and exercise.

His book details how he rediscovered exercise and conquered his addiction to sugar. He is now campaigning for healthier diets and increased awareness of the hidden sugars in many ready made foods. He said: "The biggest impact was to change nutrition. My food bills came down because I wasn't having microwaved meals. "