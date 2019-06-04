England and Spurs legend Gazza is set to visit Blackpool on Saturday and appealed for fans to bring him this delicious snack

England and Spurs legend Paul Gascoigne is due to visit Blackpool again this weekend - and this is where and when fans can meet him.

The 52-year-old Euro '96 star, who also turned out for the likes of Lazio, Rangers, and Newcastle, will be officially opening a new sports memorabilia shop in the Houndshill Shopping Centre in the town centre.

His appearance will come around a year after he last visited the resort to watch England in last summer's World Cup defeat to Belgium.

It will also come days after a video posted online sparked fresh concerns about Gazza's health.

He will be at Simply Iconic from 10.30am until noon on Saturday, and tweeted: "Guys if ur in Blackpool this weekend come&say hello give us a big hug don’t forget my stick of rock LOVE GAZZA xxxXxxx"

Simply Iconic opened its doors last month and is run by Goldstar Promotions, which holds events across the country with sporting icons like Gazza, Tyson Fury, Eric Cantona, Anthony Joshua, and Pele.