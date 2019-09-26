First-ever beginner's curling tournament is coming to The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre

Lancashire’s only purpose-built curling rink is gearing up to host its first ever beginner's tournament.

The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre is opening its doors to curling novices with less than two years of regular curling experience for the tournament.

Action from last weekends open bonspiel at The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre

And the hope is that the tournament – or bonspiel as it is known in curling circles – will be the start of something special for curling in Lancashire and beyond.

READ MORE: Here's how everyone got on as The Flower Bowl entertainment complex held its first ever Four Nations curling tournament

Managing Director of the Flower Bowl, Guy Topping, said: “The reaction to curling in the north of England has been incredible. The ice has been well booked up and Preston Curling Club has gone from 20 members to 90 in just 12 months.

“The idea for the novice bonspiel came about because we have so many new curlers here. It will be a great opportunity for them to try out competitive curling too.”

The three-day festival comes after the last weekend’s open bonspiel at The Flower Bowl, which saw teams from across the world including Scotland and the United States of America descend upon the entertainment centre’s curling rink opposite the Barton Grange Garden Centre.

Team Topping, the winning team of the open bonspiel. From left to right; Carole Topping, Peter Topping, Guy Topping, Carol Topping and Barbara Kitchin

The festival was won by the centre’s own team led by the Topping family.

“It’s just fantastic to be able to host our own curling events to encourage people to try curling here,” said Guy.

“Being part of the winning team and taking home the first ever Flower Bowl trophy was the icing on the cake for Team Topping.”

The novice bonspiel will run from Friday to Sunday, October 11 to 13, at the centre in Brock to the north of Preston between Broughton and Garstang.

To take part, teams can be entered at a cost of £400 per team. This price includes ice fees, four tickets to Saturday night dinner dance (extra tickets available for £30) and four entries into a crazy golf challenge which will be played on The Secret Garden Crazy Golf course.

As with the open bonspiel, the novice teams will be playing for The Flower Bowl Trophy and £1,000 worth of Flower Bowl or Barton Grange vouchers for the team to share.

To enter a team, please email Mia Walsh at mia@bartongrangehotel.com.