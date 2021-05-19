Future of popular village hall under discussion

A public meeting will be held on Monday evening, (May 24), to discuss what comes next for one of the best kept village halls in the county.

The meeting at Knowle Green Village Hall, near Longridge, is to discuss ideas for the building's future use, said secretary Jean Procter.

But Jean stressed its future is not in doubt. She said: "There's no problem about it not carrying on or anything like that. The hall is in good condition. It's financially viable. It's maintained. It's just that, after it being closed for so long, it seems like a good time to start thinking about what people want for the future. That's the way we're looking at it...it's a good time to start new things."

Knowle Green village Hall near Longridge

Jean said it is also time for a new committee, as she is standing down after some 23 years, the treasurer is moving from the area and there will be a new chairperson too.

She urged people to share their ideas and said that in the past the popular venue had hosted all sorts of events ranging from a regular lunch time concert series organised by former Ribble Valley mayor and councillor the late John Travis and then musician Gaynor Sutcliffe, to circle and line dancing and whist and domino events.

Jean said: "Most of them will continue hopefully. It's just a new beginning - looking for new ideas and money raising things."

The Hall, a registered charity, received Lottery funding for a major revamp and since then has been regularly updated.

She said that although the hall had been closed for more than a year financial support had been forthcoming in grants administered by Ribble Valley Council.

As for her own part in the hall's history she said: "I've loved every minute of it."

The meeting at the hall on Clithroe Road, Knowle Green starts at 7.30pm.