Pilling Jubilee Silver Band provided the music for those taking part in the parade which marched along the town's High Street to St Thomas's church.

Mayor Coun Alec Allan said: "We were very honoured to have the Right Reverend Bishop Julian of Blackburn leading our Church Service of Remembrance and a time for reflection."

After the service the procession continued along Park Hill Road to the war memorial where the Bishop led the formal Act of Remembrance as wreaths were placed to remember those who perished in two world wars and Afghanistan. A plaque honouring Lance Corporal Jonathan James McKinlay who died in Afghanistan in 2011 had been fixed to the war memorial recently.

Mayor Coun Alec Allan pictured at Garstang War Memorial Photo: Michael Coleran

Afterwards those who had paid tribute were welcomed to the Arts centre and the town's Royal British Legion Club.

The mayor thanked his project team which included members of the Royal British Legion, the Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club, the Garstang Lions, churchwardens and the Town Council and town clerk and thanked all who helped on the day, including Standard Bearer Roger Dunn.

* All photos courtesy of Michael Coleran.

