Giving good causes in Wyre a boost

Wyre Council is launching a new online lottery to provide good causes and community groups with a simple and easy way to raise much needed funds.

60p from every £1 lottery ticket sold will go direct to local charities, voluntary organisations and other good causes in the borough.

The online draw will be weekly and players can win a range of prizes, up to a £25,000 jackpot. When a player buys a ticket, they can choose a specific local good cause to receive 50p of their ticket money.

If you run a Wyre-based community group or good cause, or you hold activities for the benefit of Wyre residents, you can sign up to the scheme. Then your supporters can choose for their 50p to come directly to you. There’s no charge to join.

A further 10p in every pound will go into a general Wyre Community Lottery good causes fund. Alternatively players can choose for 60p to be donated to the general Wyre Community Lottery good causes fund. The remaining 40p will fund prizes, operating costs and VAT.

There will be a launch event at 6pm on Wednesday, January 22, at the Civic Centre in Poulton. Community groups and good causes in the borough are invited to come along and find out how the lottery works and how to sign up.

Coun Lynne Bowen, portfolio holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement, said: “The lottery gives supporters of registered local groups a way to donate money whilst being in with the chance of winning some great prizes – everyone is a winner!”

For more information, go to www.wyre.gov.uk/lottery. To book a place at the launch, email lottery@wyre.gov.uk or call 01253 887267.