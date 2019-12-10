Go Electrical staff tackle Tough Mudder to support Lancashire hospice

A team of 15 colleagues vowed to combat their ‘takeaway tummies’ and support St Catherine’s Hospice when they took on a gruelling Tough Mudder challenge.

Staff from Go Electrical’s branches in Preston, Garstang and Blackpool got into shape for the muddy battle after area manager Adam Taylor organised the charity challenge in aid of the Lostock Hall hospice.

Adam Taylor decided to put their names down for Tough Mudder as people had been moaning about feeling rubbish and kept eating a lot of takeaways, which he wanted to do something about.

He said: “I even organised for a personal trainer, Marcus Harrison from MH Training Systems, to come to the shop to work with staff on building up their fitness.

“We did the 5k obstacle course and it was a challenge but we had a laugh and everyone enjoyed it, so we’re going to tackle the 10 mile course next year.

“Everyone knows someone who has been affected by life-shortening illnesses such as cancer, and St Catherine’s Hospice is a local charity which means a lot to so many people, so we were happy to support the cause and do our bit.”

The team headed over to Yorkshire to take part in the event in September and recently donated £1,432 raised in sponsorship to St Catherine’s.

The hospice’s community engagement officer, Hayley Jackson, said: “We’re delighted that the team’s amazing efforts not only helped them to get active and have fun together, but also resulted in a fantastic amount being raised for our charity.

“The funds donated will go towards our specialist end of life care provided to local people affected by life-shortening illnesses.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Go Electrical who took part in the Tough Mudder challenge, and we look forward to working with them more in the future.”