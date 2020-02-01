Gold line-up announced for Leyland's Music in the Park

Leyland will rock to the sounds of the eighties when a brand new music event comes to town this summer.

Music in the Park on June 19 will be headlined by former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley.

T'Pau will be bringing China in Your Hand to Worden Park.

Chart-topping band T’Pau will also be on the bill, together with Doctor and the Medics and iconic eighties DJ Pat Sharp.

Music in the Park will be staged in Worden Park on Friday June 19, with tickets on sale from today.

“We are very excited that this live music event is coming to Leyland,” said Martin Carlin, chairman of the Leyland Town Team.

“Worden Park is a great setting and we’re looking forward to a fantastic eighties evening.”

TV and radio presenter Pat Sharp will be bringing his 80s DJ set to Leyland.

The concert will be staged on the eve of Leyland’s annual festival which attracts thousands to the park.

Tickets for Music in the Park will cost £25 for general admission and £35 for premium entry. The price will include entry to the Leyland Festival the following day.

Today’s announcement comes almost five months after the new music event was first announced.

At the time deputy leader Mick Titherington said he hoped the event would take off in the same way as the internationally acclaimed Lytham Proms.

Doctor and the Medics are also on the Worden Park bill.

“I would like to see it grow into one of the must-do’ music festivals on the circuit, “ he said.

“We will engage with people who have expertise to ensure that disruption is kept to a minimum - but it’s a music festival and we want to get visitors there.”

The council has set aside £75,000 to cover the cost of the inaugural gig, which will have an attendance limit of 5,000.

Councillors want any money made at the concert to be reinvested into making next year’s event even bigger and better.