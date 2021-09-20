The Robinsons, from Inskip, are aiming to raise funds as they begin setting up the 'Thumbs up to Charlie' Foundation in memory of their son, Charlie, who passed away in April.

After a three-year battle with an Ependymoma Brain Tumour, which saw him travel back and forth to the hospital to endure a number of neurosurgical operations, parents John and Nici remained determined to raise awareness of the condition.

And the family documented his battles on social media, receiving an outpouring of loving support from loved ones and strangers across the country, and are now in the process of setting up a charity to remember him.

Parents John and Nici and brothers Jack and Harry on the new bench in memory of Charlie

Dad John Robinson said: "When we lost Charlie we wanted to channel our energies into helping others and wondered how we could best support other families in the same situation we found ourselves in.

"We decided it would be good to try and set up a foundation in his name, which would help us support other families locally, but also raise awareness of childhood cancers and promote health and wellbeing to others.

"We want to be in a position to do anything we can to help people make happy memories during difficult times, similar to the ones we needed when Charlie was going through his treatments."

The family are setting up a charity in remembrance of the five year old

Through support at the local Garstang rugby club, parents John and Nicki and brothers Jack and Harry have been gifted a bench in remembrance of Charlie where they can watch games whilst reflecting on fond memories.

They have already donated £50,000 of raised monies to the Brain Tumour Charity, raised £30,000 from the local tractor run and raised £3,000 from a recent raffle to help kickstart their own foundation to remember the five-year-old.

And family friend Craig Jones will be running a series of challenging ultra-marathons over the coming months in a bid to raise £10,000 to add to the new charity fund.

Dad John added: "Our application for the foundation has been submitted and now we are just trying to do what we can to begin raising some money that we can use to give back to the community that supported us so much.

A bench in memory of Charlie was donated by Garstang rugby club

"We want to make a success of this and use it to help us heal and continue to share Charlie's story. People need more information on childhood cancers and need to know their options if this happens to them.

"People need to know the real hard times it can bring. We could use the money to send families on respite holidays or to fund clinical trials for children with terminal illnesses. We don't know what will come of this yet, but we are passionate about channelling our energy back into the community and the people of Lancashire and Wyre who supported us.

"Nothing is worse than losing your own child, nobody can prepare you for that. We want to be a safe space where people can talk to us and where we can offer information and support. It will give us the strength for our family to keep going."

Friend Craig, who recently ran for more than 23 hours over an 82-mile distance to raise vital funds, added: "I have committed to training from being a non-runner to becoming an Ultra Marathon Runner, I decided I wanted to see how far I was capable of running in a single event and whilst doing it have a purpose and give something back.

"I am trying to raise funds for Thumbs Up To Charlie Foundation, this foundation is being set up with the purpose of supporting families through the difficult prognoses of paediatric brain tumours and other paediatric life-altering illnesses both in the local community and further afield.

"Their sole aim is to support and enhance families lives in their time of need."