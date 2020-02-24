Investigations continue into cause of Longridge sinkhole

Investigations are continuing today to discover exactly what has caused a large sinkhole which to open up on a busy highway in Longridge.

When the road collapsed last Friday one disconcerted motorist came back to find part of his car had dropped into the hole.

The large sink hole which has appeared on Inglewhite Road, Longridge

The hole is located opposite Crusader Legal and down the road from The Gentlemen’s Lounge barbers.

Debbie Lancaster, Customer Experience Manager at the nearby Sainsbury’s supermarket said the hole brought traffic to a standstill while the car was removed.

She said:“It’s just such a relief noone was injured. It could have been so much worse. It’s quite scary to think something like that could just happen. The car’s back wheels had sunk into it a bit.”



A spokesperson from Lancashire County Council said: “Safety barriers have been placed around the sinkhole and temporary traffic lights are in place until the hole can be repaired. We are working closely with United Utilities to carry out investigations relating to the collapse and the drainage system. The work will be completed as soon as possible and we will try to keep disruption to a minimum.”

Inglewhite Road is on one of the town’s main through routes.