Lancashire supermarket Booths raises £100,000 for Cure Leukaemia

Nigel Murray and his team after completing the Tour De Booths bike ride. Picture by Paul Currie, www.paulcurrie.co.uk

Lancashire-based Booths has been fundraising throughout the year for the blood cancer charity.

Staff have completed a 350-mile Tour O’ Booths cycle ride, a series of in store events, partnership products, charity cards and fundraising barbeques.

This summer chief operating officer Nigel Murray also rode the grueling 21-stage, 3,470km Tour De France route to raise money for the charity.

Nigel said: “It’s a staggering amount of money to raise for Cure Leukaemia and I’m humbled by the support the Booths team and our wider family of suppliers have given to this vital charity. The support from our friends and colleagues has been nothing short of incredible.”

The Booths team together with their suppliers and customers have introduced a number of fundraising streams for Cure Leukaemia in addition to the Tour O’ Booths, including a range of charity cards from Cumbrian artist Bob Sutcliffe.

They also released a Tour ‘21 Beer from Ilkley Brewery, a range of biscuits and cakes from Bryson’s and Studio bakeries and a special Tour O’ Booths loaves of bread from Bell’s of Lazonby.

Chief executive officer of Cure Leukaemia James McLaughlin said: “On behalf of all the patients and clinicians at Cure Leukaemia I would like to say a massive thank you to Nigel and everyone associated with Booths for raising a staggering £100,000.

“The Tour ‘21 is one of the most physically demanding events for any amateur cyclist, so for Nigel to not only complete the challenge but also exceed his £30,000 fundraising target in such a manner is simply phenomenal.

“It has been evident from the start that everyone within the Booths network wanted to help and play their part in any way possible to support Nigel, whether that be customers, employees or suppliers and their combined support has been instrumental in reaching this incredible £100,000 milestone.”