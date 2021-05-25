Lancaster and Morecambe self-help learning group looks for new members as it marks its national day

A group of U3A members take part in a Nordic walking event.

Lancaster and Morecambe U3A (University of the Third Age) is a voluntary self-help learning organisation with more than 1,300 members.

It is open to anyone no longer in full-time employment who is looking for opportunities to meet with like-minded people wanting to learn and participate in activities of mutual interest.

The group's principles are based on shared learning, “for our members, by our members” and it currently has more than 100 interest groups, including art, geology, photography, walking, table tennis and exploring food, and events are held on most weekdays.

The variety of activities on offer increases as members start new groups that reflect their own interests.

Anyone who is retired or semi-retired can join the group, and there are no age or geographical limits, although most members live between Carnforth in the north, Garstang in the south and along the Lune Valley.

They meet in a variety of local libraries, churches and similar venues in Lancaster and Morecambe, although some groups meet in members’ homes in the area, mostly close to public transport.

Walks and activities further afield have rendezvous points for car sharing, so not having your own transport is no bar to participation.

In addition, the group holds monthly meetings in both Lancaster and Morecambe, with a talk on a topic of general interest.

They are held at the Dukes Theatre on the fourth Tuesday of each month and at Torrisholme Methodist Church on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Members also organise outings to museums, theatres, parks and other places of interest.

Chair Mary Waters said: "Social interaction is an integral part of what we do, so nobody in the U3A needs to feel lonely!"

Wednesday June 3, is National U3A Day, and activities are taking place across the United Kingdom to celebrate the activities of more than 1,050 U3As with more than four million members.

Research has shown that U3As have positive, cost-effective and sustainable impact on the well-being and future of retired people in the UK.