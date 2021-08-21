Lifesaving Lancashire dogs are needed as blood donors

The charity runs donation sessions in Burnley, Thornton-Cleveleys, Blackburn, and Morecambe, and needs happy, healthy, and confident dogs to come forward as donors.

Pet Blood Bank is just like the human blood service, but for dogs. Every donation a dog gives can help to save the lives of up to four other dogs.

To become a donor, your dog must weigh more than 25kg, be between the ages of one and eight and be fit and healthy. It is also important that they are confident, enjoy meeting new people, and having new experiences as the dogs will go into their donation appointment alone while owners wait outside in order to minimise risk during the pandemic.

Donor dog Jack

The donation itself only takes five to 10 minutes, but owners should expect their dogs to be with the team for around 35-40 minutes. A full health check will also be given as well as treats and a gift.

Like humans, dogs have different blood types and negative blood is in very high demand as this can be given to any dog in an emergency. However, with only 30 per cent of dogs having this blood type, keeping up with supplies is challenging.

Therefore, Pet Blood Bank is also calling for certain breeds to come forward, as they are more likely to have his vital blood type. These breeds include German Shepherds (inset), Dobermanns, Flat and Curly Coated Retrievers, Greyhounds, Lurchers, Boxers, Old English Sheepdogs, and Weimaraners.