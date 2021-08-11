Morecambe boxing champ Tyson Fury asks for more prayers as new daughter goes back into intensive care

Tyson Fury's new baby daughter Athena is back on ICU. Photo: Instagram @gypsyking101

Fury announced the arrival of his sixth child with his wife Paris on Sunday.Baby Athena was put into intensive care at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, but Fury announced the following day that she was "doing fantastic" and had been taken off the ventilator.

However, he posted a photo of his new daughter on his Instagram on Tuesday night, saying: "Baby Athena is back on ICU, please keep her in your prayers".

The boxer has now set up a fundraising page to support Ronald McDonald House at Alder Hey Children's Hospital, and almost £32,000 has already been raised.

Tyson pictured in Alder Hey on his Instagram @tysonfury101

Fury is donating two signed WBC belts as part of the fundraiser, which he will personally sign and hand over to the winners.

You can go online to donate and be in with a chance of winning here.

Fury has thanked everyone for their pledges, saying: "Massive thanks to everyone who has helped, u are amazing".

The couple announced that Paris was pregnant in February, and revealed they were expecting a daughter.

Tyson Fury with dad John and the two belts he will be donating as part of the fundraiser. Photo: Instagram @gypsyking101