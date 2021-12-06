Netflix releases trailer for Blackpool-filmed Harlan Coben thriller Stay Close starring Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage and Sarah Parish
The trailer for Stay Close, the Netflix thriller partly filmed in Blackpool, has been released – and it’s racked up over 120,000 views on YouTube already.
The show, from Harlan Coben (The Stranger, Safe, The Five), will be released on the video streaming service on New Year’s Eve, with tele fans given a preview ahead of the big date.
Starring Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage, and Sarah Parish, Stay Close tells the tale of “four people, dark secrets, and a past that threatens their lives”.
Film crews shot scenes for the eight-part show in the resort earlier this year.
In March, party scenes were filmed on the Promenade, capturing what was rumoured to be a bar mitzvah.
And in June, Cold Feet star Nesbitt, 56, playing a murder detective, filmed alongside actors dressed as gun cops on the beach near Central Pier.
Bystanders watched as the tense drama, based on Coben’s novel of the same name, was caught on film.
The two-minute trailer doesn’t give too much away, though, although it teases with fast-paced shots of an unexpected confrontation – and shots a pole dancing woman and Blackpool shining under the Illuminations accompanied by the voiceover: “That life is over.”
Another voice, as a character looks out on to the Irish Sea, adds: “I’ve spent 17 years of my
life look for her.”
A parade through the Lights also features, though only for a split-second as a giant lion is carried under the glistening bulbs.
And Nesbitt, investigating a string of disappearances, adds: “It’s a serial killer.”
Writing on Twitter, Coben said previously: “I am so happy and excited to Stay Close (pun intended) with Danny Brocklehurst (producer), Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee — the same team that made The Stranger, Safe and The Five.
“And talk about a dream-come-true cast – Cush Jumbo, an incendiary and awesome talent; Jimmy Nesbitt, a legendary actor I always wanted to collaborate with; and wow, Richard Armitage back again.
“Netflix has been a wonderful home, and from what I’ve seen so far, Stay Close will be our most gripping and binge-able series yet.”
