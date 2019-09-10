New name for Penwortham Bypass to be unveiled - and it's not Roady McRoadface!

The official name of Penwortham Bypass will be unveiled tomorrow . . . and surprisingly Roady McRoadface has not made the shortlist.

Children from local schools were handed the task of finding a suitable title for the £17.5m dual carriageway and, according to sources, they did the town proud.

Town councillor David Howarth feeling 'bypassed.'

OK, so Kentucky Fried Chicken Way was one idea which finished on the cutting room floor.

But there were still plenty of appropriate suggestions to test the judging panel set up by South Ribble Council.

The winning name, which is being kept under wraps until a meeting of the authority’s cabinet tonight, is expected to get universal approval, even though Penwortham Town Council was left feeling “bypassed” by much of the process.

“We knew nothing about it until we were asked to provide two judges for the competition,” said Coun David Howarth (below), who represents the town on county, district and town councils.

“I wasn’t very happy at not being informed until the latter stages. I didn’t have a clue it was going on.

"The new name needs to have historical context for Penwortham and I would have thought it needed the local council and a local historian to play a part.”

That said, Coun Howarth has now been told what the top secret name is and he admitted: “I reckon it will fit and will be acceptable to everyone.

"It has historical context and so top marks to whichever school came up with it.”

The bypass, which is being built by LCC to take an estimated 22,000 vehicles a day out of the centre of Penwortham, is due to be opened in the New Year.