Peter devised the In The Frame project which harnesses the talent and generosity of local artists and photographers with the generosity of those who donate framed pictures and picture frames to the hospice shop.

A Hospice spokeswoman explained: "Peter noticed that we received a lot of donations of framed pictures, many of which we struggled to sell in our shops. But the frames themselves are usually really good quality, so he linked up with local art groups and photographic societies to see if anyone wanted to donate original paintings and photos to the hospice, to be displayed in the donated frames (some of them upcycled), to be sold in our shops and on our website, and at fundraising events."

This week a special In The Frame exhibition of around 100 pictures are on display and for sale at Penwortham Arts centre. The exhibition runs each day from 10am to 4pm and on Thursday the show will be open until 8pm. Prices range from £10 - £50.

Peter Frankish with some of the pictures on sale at the exhibition at Penwortham Arts Centre on Liverpool Road

On Thursday two of the local artists who have contributed to the show, Rodney Walmsley and Pauline Wynn, will be giving demonstrations at the Arts Centre between 11am and 4pm.

Peter, 72, who also gives talks to local community groups about the scheme, began to volunteer at St Catherine' s Hospice at Lostock Hall following the death of his wife Maureen. She had not been cared for at the hospice but it was when he went to make a donation of some of her possessions that he was invited to volunteer.

He said: "I've volunteered since 2018. I needed to get out and do something worthwhile. I volunteered in the donation centre. I realised we had a lot of picture frames, some with pictures, some without anything in. I'm a relatively practical person and I thought maybe there's a way of making these old firms re-saleable. By coincidence my sister and sister-in-law are both painters. I thought there's an idea - if we can get original art work to put in the frames they're potentially saleable."

He continued: :"My interest is woodwork ... If a frame needs resizing I can cut it down and reglue it. I'm more on the practical side.",

From the exhibition: Seascape by Rod Walmsley

Peter, who lives in Garstang and formerly lived in Samlesbury, contacted Preston Photographic Society and praised society members for their generosity in donating photographs and local artists for their support too.

Refreshments will be available at the exhibition including traybakes from The Mill café.

Peter's pictures are also on sale at The Mill Shop at the hospice at St Catherine’s Park, Lostock Lane, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5XU

A young visitor points out a favourite picture

Artist Rosemary Stansfield at the exhibition

For sale at the exhibition: Winter Marsh by James Neil McCarthy

For sale at the exhibition: Glencoe Vista by Ian Bamber

For sale at the exhibition: Nice Pussy Cat by Mick Porter

For sale at the exhibition: Calm Waters by Dave Joundrell

For sale at the exhibition: Rocky Coast by Iain Jack