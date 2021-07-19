School's out for Mr Carter and colleagues at city school Archbishop Temple

School's not just out for summer for Mick Carter.

It's a whole new era for the man who has spent his entire teaching career at Archbishop Temple CE school in Preston.

Mick from Euxton has bowed out after 36 years at the chalk face leaving a record which will be hard to follow.

Mick Carter has retired after 26 years at Archbishop Temple School in Preston

In his time at the St Vincent's Road school, which was formerly called William Temple High School, the design and technology teacher has held many roles including being a head of year, head of upper school, acting head of department, assistant head and a member of the senior management team, head of Durham House and head of pastoral care.

He has helped pupils raise thousands of pounds for charitites and been delighted to pass on his expert knowledge of joinery, design and technology.

He said: “I've always relished working on the pastoral side of education and dealing with pupil issues and their progress within school, and also passing on my practical skills learned as a qualified carpenter and joiner for 8 years before teaching. I have many fond memories working at Archbishop Temple School.”

Mick continued: “I was extremely proud to be Head of Durham House. We were known as the charity house because of the fantastic amounts of money we raised for Cancer Research, Blood Bikes North West, Help for Heroes, Cystic Fibrosis and a charity close to my heart, The Katy Holmes Trust. We raised £1,762.87 for the charity. It was a very moving experience when I met Mr and Mrs Holmes to pass on the cheque in front of the pupils of Durham House. I will never forget that moment, I felt proud of the pupils in my care.”

Teachers Tim Duggan, Carol Taylor, Bev Jonsson and Mick Carter retiring from Archbishop Temple School

He added: “It's been a privilege to work with such wonderful pupils over a 36 year period; it's been extremely hard work but a rewarding experience."

Madame Bergon, teacher of modern foreign languages paid tribute to his "outstanding service" and said: "Over his career, he has undertaken numerous roles and responsibilities in school and has always worked his hardest to ensure the best possible outcomes for the children in his care. He has always had the respect of his students and admiration of his colleagues through maintaining strong traditional values and going the extra mile for the school and the thousands of young people he has taught over his career."

She added: "Mr. Carter has been described as ‘a legend’ by the pupils,They will no doubt still hear his cheering on his beloved team, Preston North End, from the stands at Deepdale during his retirement years.”

Mick arrived at the school in 1985 after seeing his dream job advertised. He explained: "I've loved football all my life. The job was in craft and design with about four or five lessons a week in p.e.(physical education) and games."

He had trained as a joiner before going into teaching. . When working for Chorley company J.T. Holding and Son in Chorley he was assigned a YTS (Youth Training Scheme for school leavers) student to mentor and discovered an unexpected vocation for teaching. He said: "The decision was do I go self employed or do I go into teaching. I did a certificate in education at Crewe and Alsager College."

Renowned for his love of the music of Queen his pupils will not be surprised to learn that his retirement collection will be put towards buying a new surround sound music system.

It may not be the last pupils see of Mick for he has promised to come back in as a supply teacher in the next academic year if needed.

Meanwhile three of Mick's colleagues are also looking forward to their retirement. Bev Jonsson first got to know the schoool as a parent when her daughter became a pupil, then she worked as a T.A. (Teaching Assistant) for children with special educational needs, supporting many children with their learning. In 2015 she became a cover supervisor, supporting teachers who were absent, quickly becoming a specialist in many subject areas. Madame Bergon said: "Over the years Mrs Jonsson has become a much-loved part of the school family."

Tim Duggan started his career as an assistant at the school in 1998 and helped with an extra-curricular engineering club, later becoming a technology teacher at the school and became head of department in 2008 .Madame Bergon said: "Mr. Duggan has inspired hundreds of young people over the years, several of whom have gone on to successful careers in engineering or design and technology. From the teachers' perspective he will be sorely missed as he also served as a staff representative, providing lots of advice and support and really taking care of everyone's health, well-being and safety. He has served his time at Temple and has been one of the most well-respected and admired colleagues on the staff team"

Science technician Carol Taylor has also said a fond farewell to the school. Carol arrived at the school in 1969 as a pupil. Her wide ranging career saw her train as nurse, work for BAe and in a pathology lab, as a design and technology teacher, and, at one time, as a paramedic technician in an American fire department. In March 2009, having seen both her sons attend the school, she became a science technician at the school.

Madam Bergon said: "Mrs Taylor has played an integral part in the success of the science department and the students. She is one of the most modest and hard-working colleagues, doing so much for others behind the scenes. She will be truly missed."