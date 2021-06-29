Sports events raise funds for cardiac charity CRY in memory of Andy Key

Andy Key’s friends were determined his love of sport would help create a special legacy.

The life of the Longridge 31 year old who died suddenly earlier this year is being commemorated with a series of fundraising events for CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young).

From a coast to coast cycle ride in May to an all day 100 hole golf challenge last Sunday and two special football matches this Sunday, his friends and family are determined to help spare others the heartbreak of losing a loved one from Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS).

Andy, a materials test engineer at BAe, died on January 15 leaving son Arlo, fiancée Danielle, his parents and siblings and many friends.

So far the golf challenge has raised £10,500 for CRY (Cardiac Risk In The Young).The charity has three main activities - screening of those aged 14 -35 to find previously undetected heart issues, research into treatments and providing support to bereaved families. David Pearson organised the Golf Challenge at Longridge Golf Club with other friends.

Eight golfers including Andrew’s brother Paul took part in the 15 hour, 30 mile challenge on the Jeffrey Hill course which started at 4.15 am. David said: "The day began at 4.15am in the fog and rain. Through to noon, if the rain or fog stopped, the other started. Nevertheless the whole team embraced the occasion and the sun kindly broke through by the 98th hole for the finishing stretch.

"The team consisted of Paul Key, David Pearson, Paul Gavaghan, James Holt, Anthony Slater, Joe Wood, Kyle Helm and Chris Cookson, who were superbly supported by more of Andrew’s family and friends as caddies throughout with Martin Cookson, Mark Ross, John Ross, Dave Laurie and Dave Robinson seeing out the full day also carrying golf bags. Without their support, it would not have been possible."

He also thanked the golf club for hosting the event and local company Raymond James Ribble Valley which provided clothing and supplies for the team

David continued : “We’re hoping to arrange a screening event - that’s the intention. The key message is it’s not waiting to go and get tested when ill, go and get tested and checked when you’re feeling OK. The funds raised will make a difference but more importantly, a fitting tribute was made to a special person whilst spreading vital awareness of SADS and CRY.”

Andy was an avid PNE (Preston North End) and England supporter, travelling overseas to World Cup events in Brazil, Russia and France to see England play.

The Football Day at Chipping Playing Fields on Sunday (July 4) kicks off at 11am with a Chipping Ladies football match, followed by a fundraising raffle and speeches at 12 noon. At 1pm 30 of Andy’s friends will take part in a match. The teams have been named Andy’s Lilywhites and Andy’s Reds after his top teams. There will also be a barbeque.

Other fundraisers include a cricket match planned for August 27.

To donate see: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lgc100holes.