The hospice at Lostock Hall, near Preston, was the venue for the annual Light Up A Life switch-on event and dedication ceremony.

The event ran over two days providing an opportunity to remember and celebrate lives and raise vital funds for the charity, as well as mark the approach of the Christmas season with a wonderful light display.

The names of those who are remembered are placed in a special Light Up A Life book, which is displayed in the Hospice cafe and shop. People can still make Light up a Life dedications and donations throughout December and names will be added to the book in January.

To make a dedication see www.stcatherines.co.uk or call 01772 629171. The names of those remembered are placed on the hospice website and those adding names receive a Light Up A Life card to display at home. Donations go to help fund the hospice's work. For details of the virtual service, follow @StCatherinesPre on Facebook.

