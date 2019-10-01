Strictly Come Dancing fan HRH Countess of Wessex enjoys a waltz on dancefloor of world famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Strictly Come Dancing fan HRH Countess of Wessex showed off some fancy footwork of her own taking to the world famous Tower ballroom dance floor for another milestone moment in the iconic landmark’s 125h year

Sophie Wessex was invited to join local dance teacher Brian Porter for a waltz around the floor as resident organist Phil Kelsall MBE played the Wurlitzer to the delight of gathered guests.

Fever Dance Company performing at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

National champions from Blackpool’s Fever Dance company also gave a special performance.

The Countess was in fine spirits on her visit to the resort to help celebrate the milestone birthdays of the Tower and the historic Grand Theatre.

She enjoyed a low key day trip at the Tower, with afternoon tea in the Circus before unveiling a new plaque to celebrate its newest addition with the opening of new family entertainment suite The Fifth Floor.

During the presentation she was presented with bouquets by Year 1 pupils from St Nicholas CE Primary School Marnie Hudson and Finley Walters, both aged 5.

The Countess of Wessex at Blackpool Tower

Finley said: “It was really good.”

Deputy head teacher Claire Taylor said: “The children have been asking for days when they were going to meet the ‘King’ but to be invited to meet one of the Royals is really exciting and the Countess was lovely, really lovely with the children.

“They’d been practicing what they were going to say to her -it was very cute.”

Kenny Mew general manager said the visit was yet another proud day for the Tower and the team to show off what they offer for visitors day to day. He said: “It’s been another magical day, another milestone, two Royal visits in our 125th year.

“It is the greatest honour to welcome the Royal family and to share the experience of what we offer and for the Countess to have enjoyed a very unique moment of her own on the famous dancefloor, which was wonderful to see, especially as she told us she is a big Strictly fan

“Its been a fantastic year of celebrations and such a proud honour for the team to share in it and of course to now have the new Fifth Floor, which is continuation of our traditions as a great family experience but allows us to keep it modern.”

Members of the ballroom committee and ballroom manager Steve Whitehead attended the opening ceremony of the new blue plaque.

Dance teacher Brian Porter who partnered with the Countess said it had been a joy.

He said: “She was wonderful and it was a great honour.”