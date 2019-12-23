The show must go on - Lancashire Choir Competition goes ahead thanks to developer's £8,000 donation

A Lancashire Choir competition that lost its original funding will still proceed following an £8,000 donation from developer David Wilson Homes.

The housebuilder is the main sponsor of the competition, with the prize cup now named the ‘David Wilson Homes Trophy’ following the housebuilder’s donation.

The non-profit competition, which first launched in 2014, runs from January to June. Applicants, including school choirs across Lancashire, compete for the £1,000 cash prize.

The choirs compete in regional heats, with the winners receiving £250 and a position in the county final where they will compete for the coveted title.

To date, the competition has reached 150 Lancashire schools, 8,000 choir members and 2,5000 live audience members, plus hundreds of thousands of broadcast listeners.

The donation from David Wilson Homes was presented to competition organiser Duncan Heather at the Lightfoot Meadows development on Lightfoot Lane in Preston.

Duncan said: “Last Choir Singing is a passion project that not only seeks new talents from schools in Lancashire, but assists some of the most underprivileged areas of the North-West.

“It is a pleasure to be able to showcase the abilities of those who may not necessarily receive the credit they deserve, and David Wilson Homes has made this possible again this year.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the housebuilder for providing our competition with the funds to help it continue, we can’t wait to see the level of talent from applicants this year!”

Robert Holbrook, managing director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “As a leading developer, it is important we develop and improve the areas in which we build through support of organisations in the local community.

“That’s why we were thrilled to offer this donation to Last Choir Singing to aid them in running the competition again this year. It is a pleasure to see the positive impact it has on schools in the county, and we’re excited to see the choirs showcased this year.”