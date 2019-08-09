These 11 top jobs don't require a degree - and pay up to £100,000

Going to university isn't for everyone and it's not the only route towards landing your dream job.

There are plenty of alternative routes into careers if you don't fancy another three years of study, with more opportunities arising thanks to a growing number of apprenticeships which offer professional training. More than half (54 per cent) of graduates say they would think again about choosing university as the best way to find a job, according to Future-Mag. Now three in four UK businesses believe more young people will choose earn-as-you-learn routes in the next five years. Here are 11 of the top jobs you can do without a degree and what they pay.

1. Air Traffic Controller You need to be over 18 and have at least five GCSEs or equivalent at Grade 4 or about (previously A-C) or Scottish Nationals 5 Grade A-C or equivalent, including English and maths. Salary: 17,000 to 50,000 GBP

2. Solicitor You can now train on the job after apprenticeships (level 7) were approved in 2015, but you will need to pass a series of exams and need good A levels. It can take five to six years to complete. Salary: 25,000 to 100,000 GBP

3. Junior 2D Artists - visual effects You could do a practical short course at London's MetFilm School (Ealing Studios) and try to get into the industry via that route, or undertake an apprenticeship. Salary: 18,000 to 50,000 GBP once qualified

4. Laboratory Technician Any relevant science A levels will help in breaking into the field, and you can apply for a two year apprenticeship scheme through relevant employers. Salary: 15,000 to 30,000 GBP plus

