Universal Credit in Crisis: How much will I get on Universal Credit?

Each person's entitlement to Universal Credit will be different.

This is because payments are made up of a standard allowance and any extra amounts that apply.

This could be because you have children, a disability or illness that stops you from working, or if you need help paying your rent.

The Government's benefits calculator can be used to see how much you could get.

How much Universal Credit you can get will depend on your earnings, and your pay would be assessed every month so what you're paid could change.

Your payment will reduce gradually as you earn more - for every £1 you earn your payment reduces by 63p.

There’s no limit to how many hours you can work.

A benefit cap may also limit the amount of cash you receive.

THE ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

You might be able to claim Universal Credit if you're on a low income or unemployed, 18 or over (there are some exceptions if you're 16 or 17, however), under the pension age, have less than £16,000 in savings between you and a partner, and if you live in the UK.

If you live with a partner, their income and savings will be taking into account even if they are not eligible for Universal Credit.

If you are 16 or 17, you can make a claim if you are unable to work for medical reasons, are caring for a severely disabled person, are responsible for a child, are in a couple responsible for at least one child and your partner is also eligible, are pregnant and it is 11 weeks or less before your due date, you've had a child in the past 15 weeks, or do not have help from your parents/are not under local authority care.

If you're in training or studying full-time, you can make a claim if you live with a partner and they are eligible for Universal Credit, you're responsible for a child either as a single parent or as part of a couple, you're disabled and have limited capacity for work and are entitled to disability living allowance (DLA) or personal independence payments (PIP), or you're in non-advance education (for example studying for A levels or a BTEC National Diploma) and are 21 or under and do not have parental support.

If you've reached pension-age, you can only claim if you live with a partner who is eligible for Universal Credit. Alternatively, you could make a claim for pension credit as a couple instead.

However, from May 15, most couples not already getting pension credit will not be eligible for pension credit until both partners have reached the qualifying age.

WHAT IS THE STANDARD ALLOWANCE?

If you're single and under 25, your monthly standard allowance would be £251.77.

If you're single and over 25, it would be £317.82.

If you're in a couple and you're both under 25, it would be £395.20 (for you both).

If you're in a couple and either of you are 25 or older, it would be £498.89 (for you both).

WHAT ARE THE EXTRA AMOUNTS?

You may also get more cash if you are eligible.

For example, you may have children.

You would get an extra amount for two children, or more children if they were born before April 6, 2017 or you were claiming for three or more children before the same date.

You would also get an extra amount if you have a disabled child, no matter how many children you already have or when they were born.

For your first child, you would get £277,08 if they were born before April 6, 2017, or £231.67 if they were born after then.

For your second child, and any other eligible children, you would get £231.67 per child.

If you have a disabled child, you would get £126.11 or £392.08 for severely disabled.

If you need help with childcare costs, you can claim up to 85 per cent of the costs back at up to £646.35 for one child and £1,108.04 for two or more children.

You may also get the extra amount if you start caring for another child, depending on their age and how many children you have.

DISABILITY PAYMENTS

If you have a limited capacity for work and work-related activity, you could get £336.20.

If you have a limited capacity for work and you started your health-related Universal Credit or employment and support allowance (ESA) claim before April 3, 2017, you could get £126.11.

If you care for at least 35 hours a week for a severely disabled person who receives a disability-related benefit, you could get £160.20.

HELP FOR HOUSING

You could also get money to help pay your housing costs, if you rent. How much you get will depend on your age and circumstances.

If you're a homeowner, you may be able to get a loan to help with interest payments only on your mortgage.