Walk across Morecambe Bay for Galloway's Society for the Blind

Galloway’s Society for the Blind is inviting people to join them on their famous Morecambe Bay Walk to raise funds for its services.

This year’s walks will be taking place on Saturday, August, 24 and Sunday, August 25 and will set off from the village of Arnside.

New Queen’s Guide to the Sands, Michael Wilson will lead the Galloway’s group for the first time across the sands, followingthe retirement of Cedric Robinson.

Michael said: “Cedric has told me a lot about the wonderful work that Galloway’s does with blind and partially sighted people in the area, and I feel very honoured to be able to continue that relationship.

“I’m looking forward to leading my first walk across Morecambe Bay for Galloway’s in August and I hope it will be the first of many.”

Supporters will walk around eight miles, finishing at Kents Bank.

Events fund-raiser, Charlotte Carnell, is now calling on people to sign up to help raise vital funds for visually impaired people in the area.

Charlotte said: “The Morecambe Bay Walk is a brilliant day out and we know our supporters really enjoy this event.

“Last year’s walk raised more than £20,000 which helped us to continue to support our community of blind and partially sighted people in the area.

“Money raised from the walk forms a significant part of Galloway’s income, and we are so grateful to all our supporters who have helped.

“This year, we would like even more walkers to sign up, so if you are thinking about doing something for your local charity, or would like to share some wonderful memories with your children or grandchildren, please do come and walk for Galloway’s.“

To sign up for the walk, visit www.galloways.org.uk/events

Galloway's has sites in Penwortham, Chorley and Morecambe