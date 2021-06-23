What phone tracking reveals about normal life resuming in Lancashire

Life is slowly returning to normal in Lancashire, data suggests, despite the coronavirus restrictions still in place.

Current curbs will remain a while longer, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced that the end of all coronavirus restrictions in England – which the Government’s roadmap outlined would be June 21 at the earliest – would be delayed by up to four weeks.

Google uses location data from phones and other personal devices to track trends in people’s movement in different parts of their daily lives.

Signs of normal life resuming in Lancashire

It compares footfall in five areas outside of the home – retail and recreation, supermarkets and pharmacies, parks, public transport and workplaces – to a five week-baseline period recorded before the Covid-19 crisis.

In Lancashire, average activity across these categories was 23 per cent above normal levels in the week to June 6.

This was up significantly from 33 per cent below in the week beginning January 4, when the UK was plunged into its third national lockdown.

Across the UK, average activity peaked at nine per cent above the baseline between May 31 and June 6 – a higher level than any other week since the UK entered its first lockdown in March 2020.

While many activities and venues such as large-scale events and nightclubs still have several weeks before they can return, many other parts of the economy have reopened.

After months of lockdown, the first coronavirus restrictions were eased in April when non-essential retail and outdoor hospitality resumed.

This was followed by pubs and restaurants welcoming customers indoors in May, along with many indoor entertainment and cultural venues, such as museums, theatres and cinemas – though all are operating at a reduced capacity.

Google data for the week ending June 6 in Lancashire shows:

Activity in retail and recreation establishments was two per cent below normal levels

In supermarkets and grocery stores, it was nine per cent above usual

Activity was 158 per cent above pre-pandemic measurements in parks and public spaces

It was 14 per cent below the baseline on public transport

And activity in workplaces was 34 per cent below normal

The Prime Minister pushed back the end of England’s coronavirus restrictions to July 19 due to concerns over the rapidly spreading Delta variant first identified in India.

Experts feared going ahead with step four on June 21 as planned could lead to hospital admissions on the scale of the first wave of Covid-19, heaping unsustainable pressure on the health service.

Limits on numbers for sports events, pubs and cinemas will therefore remain in place, nightclubs will stay shuttered and people will be asked to continue working from home where possible.

Mr Johnson left open the option of ending restrictions on July 5 if the data proves drastically better than expected, but conceded “let’s be realistic, probably more likely four weeks”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the delay was a direct result of the Government’s failure to secure the UK’s borders from the Delta variant.