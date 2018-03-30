Phill your boots for a night full of laughs

Following his hugely successful tour of the UK in 2017, stand-up comedian, poet, improviser and TV stalwart Phill Jupitus comes to Lytham on Wednesday.

Comedian and TV stalwart Phill performs at the Lowther Pavilion with his latest stand-up tour Juplicity.

A spokesman said: “Watch in delight and/or horror as experienced funny man Jupitus drags laughs out of the chaos of his own life and the uncertain world that surrounds it.

“And by that world, we mean your world too.

“Warning: Adult themes and situations, delivered childishly.”

Phill came to fame as team captain on BBC2’s pop quiz Never Mind The Buzzcocks, but has also been regular guest on QI and Alan Davies As yet Untitled, and in 2012 returned to television stand-up for the first time since 2000 with an appearance on Live At The Apollo, as well as Radio 4 shows I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue and The Unbelievable Truth.

Theatre work includes playing Bottom in A Midsummer’s Night Dream and the UK touring production of The Producers as Franz Liebkind.

Jupitus worked at the Department of Health and Social Security (DHSS) for five years, while he also wrote political poetry and drew cartoons.

He resigned from the DHSS in 1984, hoping for a career in the music industry.

Using the moniker Porky the Poet, Jupitus became associated with Anti-Fascist Action and the ranting poetry scene, alongside Kool Knotes, Seething Wells, Swift Nick and Attila the Stockbroker.

Jupitus approached local bands to offer himself as a support act for their tours: “I thought it looked easy, I was very cheap.

“If you got another band to support you, there are probably four of them and roadies and managers.

“But me – I just turned up and read poems.”

Jupitus toured colleges, supporting bands such as Billy Bragg, the Style Council and The Housemartins.

He said: “In the early ‘80s, I got involved with Red Wedge, in which Neil Kinnock got various bands to stage concerts for Labour.

“The reason I got involved was 20 per cent because I believed in the cause, 30 per cent because I loved Billy Bragg, and 50 per cent because I wanted to meet Paul Weller.”

He comes to the Lytham theatre on Wednesday, April 4. Call 01253 794221 to book.