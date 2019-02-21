Poignant family show at Calder Vale village hall

‘Rabbit Girl and the Search for Wonder’ is a playful, and poignant family show by 154 Collective, inspired by the imagination of 8-year-olds and full of the joy of storytelling, live music and projected animation.

Rabbit Girl will be visiting Calder Vale Village Hall at 2pm on Saturday March 2.

Join Rabbit Girl and her dad as they set off on a camping adventure, telling stories of courage, bravery and daring escapades around their campfire.

Watch the story unfold through projection and music, all told by the central character ‘Rabbit Girl’, a wooden marionette puppet controlled using strings.

“It will be wonderful!” Dan Mallaghan, writer and director of Rabbit Girl & The Search for Wonder explains.

“It will make you laugh, and smile and hopefully want to hug your loved ones too. There are sad moments, happy moments, silly ones and utterly beautiful ones. You will hear amazing stories from around the world, told using performance, live music and animation.

“The whole show is an experience, with the audience seated on benches on stage with the performers, sitting around the campfire under a huge canopy.

“And of course, you will get to meet Rabbit Girl herself, have adventures, and discover some new wonders in the world.”

‘Rabbit Girl and the Search for Wonder’ has been brought to Lancashire by Spot On and forms part of the Spring season of performances.

Lyndsey Wilson, Scheme Manager for Spot On, expressed her excitement for bringing the show to Lancashire: “I had the chance to see the show when it was in its early development and I was truly captivated by the music, the storytelling and the puppetry. It’s a beautiful story and the perfect way to spend some quality time as a family - so come and join us around the campfire this March!”

Tickets are available by calling 01995 603838 / 01995 602615.

More information, including booking online is available via www.spotonlancashire.co.uk.