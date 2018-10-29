Police appeal after a Preston mosque was burgled during prayers

Police are appealing for information after a Preston mosque was burgled while worshippers were praying.

Officers say one man was assaulted when he challenged a group of youths who stole coats, car keys and a Mercedes vehicle.

The Quwwatul Islam Mosque which was raided while worshippers were praying.

The burglary happened last night at the Quwwatul Islam Mosque in Peel Hall Street, Deepdale.

A police spokesman said: “Four people entered the mosque through the main doors. They went to an area where people have left their coats and took jackets and left.

“There were some car keys in one of the jackets and they used them to take a Mercedes car.

“Someone saw the group and went over to apprehend them. One youth returned to the street with a piece of plastic piping and is alleged to have hit the man with it.

“They then ran off towards the town centre.”

Police say a 13-year-old was later arrested on suspicion of burglary, common assault and theft of a motor vehicle. Enquiries are continuing to identify those involved.

Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting reference SA 1823212.