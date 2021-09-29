Police appeal for dashcam footage of fatal motorway crash in Lancashire
Police are appealing for help after a man died in an early hours motorway crash in East Lancashire earlier today.
Police have issued an appeal for dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the M65 in Lancashire the early hours of this morning.
Police were called out just before 1.30am following reports that a white Audi A4 had overturned between junctions 11 and 12 on the eastbound carriageway.
A man in his 20s from Nelson suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. He is thought to have been a passenger in the vehicle.
A second man, thought to be the driver, also in his 20s and from Nelson, was taken to hospital with head injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.
Collison investigators spent several hours examining the scene and the road was fully reopened at 12.40pm.
A police spokesperson said: "We are now appealing for information and urging any witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 73 of today's date."