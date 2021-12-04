Brian Rollo, whose Mayoral diary had an incredible 520 engagements in his 12 month tenure as the city's first citizen, has been nominated to become the 39th former councillor to be honoured with the title.

Mr Rollo stepped down from the authority earlier this year after completing 19 years as a councillor.

Throughout that time he represented the people of Ribbleton and was also a cabinet member on the Labour-controlled council.

Brian Rollo and wife Trisha leading a civic procession during his year as Mayor.

But it was only during his time as Mayor that he became a well-known figure in the city, vowing to attend as many functions as he possibly could "to take the Mayoralty to the people." His wife Trisha accompanied him on most of those.

The authority's Honours Task Group has voted unanimously to back his elevation to Honorary Alderman after he was nominated by council leader Coun Matthew Brown. They did so "in recognition of his lengthy service on the council and the dedication and commitment he has brought to the role of councillor."

The full council is expected to confirm him as the 39th person to receive the title at its meeting on Thursday. A special conferment ceremony will then be organised early next year at which he will be presented with his aldermanic certificate and robes.

While the title of Alderman dates back centuries, it was scrapped in 1973 and replaced by an honorary award. To qualify, councillors must have served at least 15 years on the authority and no longer be on the council.

Brian Rollo spent 19 years as a councillor representing the people of Ribbleton.

Others given the honour recently after stepping down from civic service include Carl Crompton, Stuart Greenhalgh, John Swindells, Neil Cartwright, Bobby Cartwright and Christine Abram.

During his 19 years as a councillor Mr Rollo served as chairman of the planning committee and later cabinet member for the environment.

He had his head shaved in 2019 to help raise money for a young girl in Ribbleton with cancer. He also slept out during a cold October night in 2017 to support the homeless.

One of the highlights of his Mayoral year came in March 2018 when he cut the ribbon to officially open the city's new market hall.

Brian Rollo (pictured with wife Trisha) stood down as a councillor earlier this year after 19 years of service.

He was first elected in 2002 and defended his seat in Ribbleton five times.