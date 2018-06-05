Decision looms for complex bringing new homes and business opportunities to Garstang

A mega-complex bringing 269 homes and business units to Garstang looks set to be finalised.

The plans, for land west of A6 Preston Lancaster New Road, will be discussed by members of Wyre Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (June 6).

Part of the proposed complex, with residential properties in the yellow and business and retail units in the turquoise.

Applicant J Chippendale Ltd, from Nateby, want to bring three plots of homes to the west of the site with an ‘employment zone’ to its west, bringing a coffee shop, convenience store, and a mixture of offices and workshop opportunities.

The committee is recommended to approve the complex by planning officers in what will be a second appearance for the site in front of the committee, with the agreement to secure significant financial contributions to the local area yet to be completed – known as a Section 106 agreement.

Case officer Lyndsey Hayes writes that “the S106 agreement for this application has not yet been completed and so planning permission has yet to be formally granted”, with the applicant in the process of finalising the agreement.

As part of the agreement a total of £2.1m was requested for Garstang Community Primary School and Garstang Community Academy to cope with what Lancashire County Council expect to be 183 new school places – but no final figure has been publicly decided upon yet.

The application is the second for the site, after the first was rejected by Wyre Council on the grounds of having a “detrimental impact on highway safety” resulting from increased traffic on the A6.

The initial application was allowed on appeal to the Planning Inspectorate but to quell traffic concerns, a four arm roundabout to filter traffic between residential and business sections is being proposed.

Agents Roman Summer Associates Ltd write: “Because the roundabout incorporates two lanes from all directions, delays to drivers will be minimal, and the junction will be free-flowing, even at peak times.”

The committee meets on Wednesday (June, 6) at 2pm.