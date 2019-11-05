Who will be standing in Central Lancashire's constituencies at the general election?

Many of the parties contesting Central Lancashire’s five constituencies had already selected their candidates before confirmation finally came last week that the country would be going to the polls on 12th December.

But the positions in some seats have been filled in the days since the vote was announced.

Prospective candidates have until 14th November to put themselves forward and pay their £500 deposit - but these are the people who are so far known to be standing.

PRESTON

Labour’s Sir Mark Hendrick increased an already comfortable majority at the 2017 election when he captured 68 percent of the vote and secured a majority of almost 16,000. He is bidding to enter his third decade as the city’s representative at Westminster, having first been elected in 2000.

The Conservative Party has yet to announce who will be contesting the seat.

The deputy leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Preston City Council, Neil Darby, will be fighting to be sent to the Commons on behalf of his party. Meanwhile, Robert Sherratt will stand on behalf of political newcomers the Brexit Party.

An independent candidate, 18-year-old Saphir Lutece - who was made homeless last year - has also announced her intention to be on the ballot paper.

The Green Party has not yet confirmed a candidate.

The seat has been in Labour hands since its creation in 1983.

SOUTH RIBBLE

After just over four years representing South Ribble, Seema Kennedy announced last month that she would be stepping down as the area’s Conservative MP. Her successor as Tory candidate is Katherine Fletcher, who contested the Ellesmere Port seat for the party in 2015 and is a member of Knutsford Town Council.

Trying to overturn the Conservatives’ strengthened majority of over 7,000 and a 53 percent share from the 2017 vote is Labour’s Kim Snape. She is currently a borough and county councillor in neighbouring Chorley.

Former Sefton councillor Jo Barton will contest the constituency for the Liberal Democrats.

The Green Party and Brexit Party have yet to announce candidates.

Labour secured the seat between 1997 and 2010, but it has been Tory-held in every other year since its inception in 1983.

CHORLEY

Following Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s election as Speaker of the House of Commons, he will be unopposed in the seat which he has held for 22 years - as convention dictates.

Although the Conservatives had said they would break with that tradition and stand against previous speaker John Bercow in his constituency had he not decided to step down, the party is expected to revert to the usual position of not opposing the office-holder of Speaker.

Sir Lindsay had boosted his majority back in 2017, taking it to over 7,000 and a 55 percent share of the vote.

WYRE AND PRESTON NORTH

Ben Wallace, appointed Defence Secretary by Boris Johnson in July, will once again contest the seat which he has held for the Conservatives since it was created in 2010. He increased his majority to over 12,000 and a 58 percent share back in 2017.

Labour has selected software engineer Joanne Ainscough to fight the seat.

The Liberal Democrat group leader on Preston City Council and Lancashire county councillor John Potter will be his party's candidate. Meanwhile, Ruth Norbury will be the Green Party’s hope in the area for a second consecutive election and Caroline Preston will stand for the Brexit Party.

RIBBLE VALLEY

Incorporating Longridge, the Ribble Valley constituency will once again be contested by former deputy speaker of the Commons Nigel Evans, who has held the seat since 1992. In 2017, he secured a majority of over 13,000 and a 58 percent share of the vote.

Giles Bridge will mount the challenge on behalf of Labour; he is currently the chair of the party in Ribble Valley.

The Liberal Democrats will be represented by project manager Chantelle Seddon, while Gregory Rodwell has been named as the candidate for the Brexit Party.

The Green Party is yet to select a candidate.