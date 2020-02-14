Wyre and Preston North MP remains as Defence Secretary

Wyre and Preston North MP Ben Wallace has kept his job as Defence Secretary in the Cabinet reshuffle.

He tweeted: "Honoured to have been reappointed as Defence Secretary.

Jake Berry

"It is a privilege to support the men and women of our Armed Forces who defend our nation and keep us safe."

Meanwhile, Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry has left his post after turning down another role he was offered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Darwen and Rossendale MP tweeted: "It has been the greatest privilege of my life to fight for the North in Westminster.

"For the last two and a half years I have helped move the NorthernPowerhouse from concept to Cabinet table

"I chose to leave Government after being offered another role that would have required substantial amounts of foreign travel.

"I have 3 children under 3 - the youngest of whom is less than a week old.

"Family will always come first and I felt unable to accept the offer."

He has been replaced by Simon Clarke, MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland.