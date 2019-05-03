Your views on MPs and Brexit stress : "Deliver Brexit and then sleep"

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans spoke out last week about how the protracted Brexit process is causing MPs sleepless nights and anxiety.

The Conservative MP told the BBC how some colleagues were close to ‘breaking point’, with it having an impact on mental health.

Mr Evans said: “I’ve woken up at 4am thinking about Brexit and it’s probably having an impact on MPs more than they would care to admit.

“This, I think, has been the most testing time for parliamentarians ever, and it’s taken people, I think, to breaking point almost.”

The Post received more than 100 comments on the story on our Facebook page - here is a selection

If you can’t stand the heat get out of the kitchen.

Barry Cuisick

We should have left and we would be free from the EU when you said. So stress is your own fault.

Roy Prance

Just get on with it!

Gillian Harwood

If you knew what you were doing then we would’ve left the EU months ago. You don’t deserve any sympathy.

Jack Otter

Do what the people asked for.....no problem, no stress.

Victor Zascirinskis

Anxiety and sleepless nights! Try living on our household income! Let’s swap salaries so you will defo know what anxiety and sleepless nights are!

Lynsey Steele

No sympathy whatsoever. Get on with it or move over.

David Gwynne

Pathetic, how can these people even contemplate their job is causing anxiety and sleepless nights, they spend enough time sleeping in parliament and getting paid to do it.

Derek Hunter

My daughter just asked me who I was voting for. l said l’ve put the voting card in the bin - the government has already showed us voting is a waste of time.

Leslrene Kearns

Deliver it feel proud then grab a good night’s sleep.

Steven Wearing

That’s why you get paid a nice wage and enjoy those nice expenses... Now carry on.

Gareth Battersby

Feel sorry for Nigel as he’s a Brexiteer and talks sense on a lot of matters. The other traitors, no.

Travers Lawrence

No, I don’t have any sympathy for anyone in the government at the moment.

Josh Dawson

If we really had a democracy it would be all over, but Parliament thinks it knows best, so this is all of their own making! We all just want them all to grow up and get on with it!

Margaret Andrews

I hope it causes them all sleepless nights. They can’t do their job and what the people voted for. MPs are a disgrace.

Jayne Sarah Blachin