Poulton man's new book depicts romance on the Fylde coast

A Poulton author whose new book depicts romance on the Fylde coast will meet with readers at libraries next month.

Steve Kay, 49, will be signing copies of his new book ‘Pebbles: Love Across the Morecambe Bay’ at Poulton Library on February 2 at 2.15pm, and at Knott End Library on February 13 at 2pm.

The book, which has been released locally in book shops in Garstang and Wyre, follows the love stories of three different generations of the same family in Lancashire, The Lake District, The Canary Islands and The Alps.

It is the third book released by Steve, who also penned a two-part novel called ‘You and Me, But Not Us’.

He said: “I started writing about two years ago after being a teacher for 15 years.

“I started writing Pebbles back in October and I have just finished it in December. It was hard work; I had to do the proof-reading and editing myself, so I’m really relieved that I have got it done.”

Steve’s work can be purchased locally or online by searching ‘Steven Mark Kay’ at www.amazon.co.uk.