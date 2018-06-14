Preston Darts Trophy competition is tribute to world champion darts player

Organisers of The Grand Masters of Darts, due to be held at Preston Guild Hall on Friday, June 22, have announced the trophy will be named The Eric Bristow Memorial Cup as a tribute.

A spokesman for The Grand Masters of Darts said: “A five times World Champion with the prestige of Eric is, in their opinion, irreplaceable on the shows line-up.

“As a mark of respect the Grand Masters trophy will now be named the Eric Bristow Memorial Cup which will be presented each year to the winning legend.”

The Grand Masters of Darts is the largest gathering of all time great darts players.

The event was previously advertised with Eric Bristow in the line-up to compete.

Tickets are available from prestonguildhall.co.uk or tel: 01772 80 44 44.