Preston drug victim Harry was "a lovely lad"

Tributes have been paid to a “caring” teenager who died after taking a combination of drugs at a house party in Preston.

Harry Flood, 17, from Penwortham was taken ill in the early hours of Sunday and was pronounced dead shortly after at the Royal Preston Hospital.

Police are still treating his death as “unexplained,” although officers believe there were no suspicious circumstances.

It has been revealed he took ecstasy and cannabis during the evening before he became unwell.

Harry, who had gone to the party in Garstang Road, Fulwood with friends, was described by his former headteacher as “a lovely lad from a lovely family.”

Damien Callagher, head of Christ the King RC High School, said: “It’s just a terrible tragedy. We are shocked and saddened to hear the news.

“We remember Harry as a very happy student, very caring and he was fully engaged in all aspects of school life. In Year 11 he was head prefect, which is testament to the kind of lad he was.

"He was popular with both his peers and the staff. And our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this time.”

One heartbroken friend launched an appeal on the fundraising website GoFundMe to support Harry’s distraught family. Within around 12 hours it had raised more than £800.

Caitlin Abela, who started the fund, paid her own tribute, saying: “You’ll be missed by so many people and be remembered and loved dearly. Gone way too soon.”

Another, Fee Slater, wrote on Facebook: “RIP Harry, such a nice polite young lad. A loyal friend to all his friends. We are so shocked and upset. Samuel is gutted, you were his best friend and there for him in rough times at school. A very sad loss.”

Chris Corless said: “So sad, another young lad taken by these horrible drugs.”