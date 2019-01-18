Recipe:Gluten-free chocolate black bean cake

This gluten-free chocolate cake recipe from Weight Watchers uses black beans instead of flour, which helps keep it lovely and moist.

SmartPoints 5 per serving.

PREP TIME 20 minutes

COOK TIME 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

100g low-fat spread, plus extra for greasing

400g tin black beans, drained and rinsed

5 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

100g light brown soft sugar

50g cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

20g white chocolate

20g milk chocolate

METHOD

1 Preheat the oven to 180°C, fan 160°C, gas mark 4. Grease an 18cm round cake tin with low-fat spread and line with baking paper.

2 Put the black beans, three of the eggs and the vanilla bean paste or extract in a food processor and blitz until smooth.

3 In a large mixing bowl, beat together the low-fat spread and sugar using a hand-held electric whisk until pale and fluffy. Add the remaining eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the black bean mixture to the bowl and stir until well combined. Finally, gently fold in the cocoa powder, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda until everything is incorporated.

4 Pour the mixture into the prepared tin and bake for 40-45 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean. Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin for 15 minutes, then turn out on to a wire rack and leave to cool completely.

5 Put the white and milk chocolate in two separate small microwave-safe bowls and microwave each one for 30 seconds until the chocolate has melted. Drizzle over the cake. Leave to set, then serve.