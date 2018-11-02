Retired teacher claims her Preston home will be 'dwarfed' by a new development at the end of her garden.

Retired teacher Liz Phillips fears she will be left counting bricks after plans for a new housing development condemned her to staring at a huge wall.



Liz’s garden fence will be just 2m from the side of a four-bedroomed, detached residence if builders Westchurch Homes go ahead with the lay-out for their 61-house scheme behind her bungalow in Lightfoot Lane, Fulwood.

“This is going to blight my life,” she said after urging the developer to “show compassion” at Preston Council’s planning committee. “Why have they plonked one of the biggest houses so close to my back garden? It’s just heartless.”

Councillors passed the scheme, admitting they were sympathetic, but had no planning reasons to refuse it. They hoped “goodwill” by the developer would prevail. A meeting has now been arranged between Liz and the builder’s agent.

Speaking after the meeting, agent from Maybern Planning and Development Katie Delaney said: “We have already explored all the options to changing the orientation of the dwelling.”

Liz’s neat bungalow overlooks sheep grazing in fields. Her small back garden - 11-metres in length - has a summer seat where she sits with a coffee to enjoy the rural view. But the idyllic setting will be replaced by a brick wall almost within touching distance of her fence.

She said: “I’m not against the development itself, I appreciate the need for houses i. But why so close to my house? It will dwarf my home.”

Westchurch Homes has been given the go-ahead to build 61 houses on a five-and-a-half acre piece of grazing land to the north of Lightfoot Lane.

The development is one of a number of housing schemes across the north of Preston to address government demands for more hew homes in the city.

The Westchurch development will comprise 43 detached homes (four and five bedroomed), 10 mews style dwellings, and a two-storey block of eight apartments. The scheme will mean the demolition of No 248 Lightfoot Lane to provide access.

Letters of objection were received from 21 residents and Woodplumpton Parish Council.