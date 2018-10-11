Retro gaming event in Blackpool

It’s consoles at the ready as the countdown begins for PLAY Expo Blackpool for those in love with retro computer, pinball or arcade games, or characters like Sonic.

The retro-gaming event returns to the Norcalympia Exhibition Centre in Blackpool during October half term (October 27 and 28).

PLAY Expo Blackpool is super-sizing much-loved aspects of previous events to create a ‘PLAY Expo Blackpool One-off 2018 Retro Special’.

All areas of retro-gaming, including the relatively new classic PC games section, are being expanded.

The handheld games section returns and there will be around 120 arcade cabinets.

These, plus all the arcade games, will be free-to-play.

Head to www.playexpoblackpool.com to buy tickets.