Roar-some tribute to Amy Winehouse comes to Fleetwood

The full stage show from Lioness will be recreating the emotional rollercoaster of Amy Winehouse’s career.

The show, featuring Blackpool’s Emma Wright as the tragic star singer-songwriter, comes to Fleetwood’s Marine Hall on Saturday.

A spokesman said: “In her short career the talent of Amy Winehouse created a lasting impression on the music world of the 21st Century.

“Recording three critically acclaimed albums from her debut Frank in 2003, the Grammy Award-winning Back To Black in 2007 and the posthumous Lioness in 2011 along with the covers of Cupid and Valerie with producer Mark Ronson no one can deny the talent and impact of this often misunderstood star.

“Lioness provide an authentic tribute to the precocious talent featuring TV’s Stars In Their Eyes finalist Emma Wright as Amy Winehouse plus a full seven-piece band to recreate the authentic sound of this heady mix of jazz, soul and pop.”

Singer Natasha Jane Julian will support.

Tickets are available from £16 at www.wyretheatres.co.uk.