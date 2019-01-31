Rolling Stones tribute band at Blackpool Grand

On February 17, ‘The Rolling Stones Story’ paying tribute to the music of the Rolling Stones comes to Blackpool Grand Theatre.

Paul Ashworth performs as Mick Jagger and was a huge Rolling Stones fan before he became a tribute performer.

The Rolling Stones have dominated Rock ’n’ Roll music since the 1960s and were at the forefront of the British invasion of bands that conquered the US in 1964.

Audiences can now relive all their classic hits and more in ‘The Rolling Stones Story’, celebrating their music .

The Rolling Stones Story comes to Blackpool Grand on February 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced at £24.50 are available from the box office on 01253 290190.