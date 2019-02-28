Royal Shakespeare Company comes to Blackpool Grand

The Royal Shakespeare Company will bring As You Like It, The Taming of the Shrew and Measure for Measure to Blackpool in 2020.

The company will feature 27 actors, who will each appear in two of the three productions.

As You Like It is directed by Kimberley Sykes, The Taming of the Shrew by Justin Audibert, and Measure for Measure by RSC artistic director, Gregory Doran.

Set design for all three productions is by Stephen Brimson Lewis, director of design for the RSC.

The tour heads to Blackpool Grand between Wednesday, March 25 and Saturday April 4, 2020.

Tickets are now on sale, call Blackpool Grand box office on 01253 290190.