Rum and reggae to bring Caribbean colour to Blackpool

A new festival will bring a taste of the Caribbean and beyond to Blackpool this summer.

READ MORE: Entertainment news

The sights and sounds of reggae are coming to Blackpool

Featuring music collective Laid Blak, the Rum And Reggae Festival will be at the Pleasure Beach, promising a ‘colourful’ event.

A spokesman said: “Guests will be taken on a rum journey around the world, hosted by the Reggae Sound System, as they taste rare and special craft rums from the West Indies, South America, Australia, the Philippines, Mauritius and other surprise locations.

“With carnival dancers, steel drum performances and traditional Caribbean food, the Rum And Reggae Festival will be a colourful and tantalising affair.”

Formerly known as the Rum Festival, the musical addition will create the ‘ubiquitous party vibe most commonly associated with rum culture thanks to a huge injection of reggae music.

“Across multiple stages featuring incredible reggae acts, the Rum And Reggae Festival offers more than just a place to sample this famous spirit that is brewed the world over,” the spokesman added.

Bringing the vibe to Blackpool, Laid Blak are known for their melting pot sound of urban reggae, funk and jazz.

The collective have been heard on BBC 1Xtra, Kiss FM and Choice FM with their first 12-inch record Scream And Shout, and have played alongside big guns such as The Wailers, Toots and Maytals, John Legend and Ed Sheeran.

Adding to the mix, will also be carnival dancers and steel drum performances, and a free photo booth to capture the best moments.

Guests will be able to try new rum varieties, cocktails and Caribbean food.

Day or night session tickets are on sale now for the 7th of July.