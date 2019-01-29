Run, walk, hop, skip the 5k Bubble Rush for Brian House

Blackpool’s bubbliest event is back for its third year as Bubble Rush returns to Lawsons Showground in April, raising money for Brian House Children’s Hospice.



Bubble Rush is a 5km course which can be run, walked, hopped, skipped or jumped, interspersed with four coloured bubble stations, bellowing out heaps of frothy bubbles from high-powered foam cannons.

The event is suitable for all ages and will be held on Saturday April 6.

Anyone who wants to take part can visit the hospice on Low Moor Road, Bispham, at a special Sign Up Night on Friday February 1 from 5pm until 7pm. They will be able to take advantage of an early bird entry price.

Brian House’s Events Fundraiser Kayleigh Penn said: “Bubble Rush is a really exciting family-friendly event so we’re thrilled to be putting it on again for Brian House.

“There’s always such a fantastic atmosphere at this event as people get absolutely covered in bubbles – you can hear the laughter and see the smiles on their faces as they go through each bubble station, just having such a good time while helping us to raise much-needed money for the Fylde coast’s only children’s hospice.

“We’re hoping as many people as possible come to our Sign Up Night to make the most of our cheaper entry price. Anyone unable to make the Sign Up Night can still pay the early bird price online at www.blackpoolbubblerush.co.uk.”