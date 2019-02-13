SafeNet Domestic Abuse and Support Services awarded Lancashire LGBT Quality Mark

Members of SafeNet Domestic Abuse and Support Services are celebrating after being awarded the prestigious Lancashire LGBT Quality Mark.

The honour demonstrates how well an organisation meets the needs of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) people and reduces barriers to the service being provided. It also looks at how the organisation creates a supportive work place for LGBTQI+ employees.

Andrya Prescott, business development manager for SafeNet, said: “It’s wonderful that SafeNet has been recognised by Lancashire LGBT and we are proud to provide fully-inclusive and accessible accommodation and services to those who need them.

“Domestic abuse has no boundaries and occurs in every community.

“We recognise the additional barriers LGBTQI+ people face from abusive family members, intimate relationship partners or from an ex-partner, not only through the additional ways to abuse someone because of their sexuality, or gender identity, but also fear of an agency’s lack of awareness.

“It can feel like there’s no way out but the first step is just a phone call away.”

SafeNet provides secure refuges and safe-houses in Burnley, Lancaster, Preston and Rochdale, with community-based support services in Blackpool and Lancaster.

