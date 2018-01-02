Scorton boy Rowan Sherriff shaves head for CancerCare

A young boy has shaved his head to raise funds for a cancer charity after losing one of his friends to the illness.

Rowan Sherriff, 10, who attends Scorton Church of England Primary School, said he was inspired to “save lives” when a five-year-old girl from his school and a friend of his mum’s partner died of cancer.

Rowan Sherriff before and after his head shave

Rowan’s mum Jane, his sister Megan, 13, and step-dad Graham Openshaw, said they were all immensely proud that Rowan had raised more than £600 for CancerCare.

Rowan, of Scorton, said: “A girl from my school had cancer and so did one of Graham’s friends so I wanted to save some lives by shaving my hair off.

“I got a lot of sponsorship from my school and my mum set up a Just Giving page. Lots of people sponsored me including people from my football team – Cockerham Juniors FC. I didn’t think I would even get £100. I was very happy when my first £5 came in.

“I thought my head was going to be really bumpy when the hair was shaved off. I felt shocked afterwards. It’s really cold but I’m quite proud that I have done it.”

Rowan, who lost his dad Philip in a horrific attack in a London bar in 2012, had his hair shaved off at the barber shop at the Jo and Cass salon in Lancaster.

His mum Jane said: “I’m very proud of Rowan.” Graham said: “I’m proud of him too. He’s done much better than me when I’ve tried to do some fund-raising.”

CancerCare helps families in North Lancashire and South Cumbria to cope with cancer. It has bases in Lancaster, Kendal and Barrow and provides therapeutic services for anyone facing cancer.

Rowan visited Slyndales, CancerCare’s base in Lancaster, and met one of the volunteers who shaved her head after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Katie Wood from CancerCare’s fund-raising team said: “Rowan has done so well. It’s a brilliant achievement. We are hugely grateful to Rowan for shaving off his lovely hair for such a good cause. He’s a real star.”

